Latest Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft fills needs based on free agency
By Brian Miller
With the Miami Dolphins' first pick, it has to simply be a home run because the Dolphins can't afford to miss when they can't afford to keep players.
Round 1: Pick 21 - Brian Thomas Jr. - WR - LSU
Thomas is a solid WR prospect that will compliment both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Eventually, he will replace Hill and it will be the Thomas/Waddle show in Miami.
Thomas is fast but doesn't have the same speed as Hill but he runs quick routes and possesses a Hill-esque type of breaks out of his routes that can throw off defenders. His long body allows him to use his height, 6'3" to get over the top of smaller defenders. He has no issues going over the middle and can make quick breaks after the catch to avoid contact when needed.
This is a receiver that is fun to watch but he has only one full season of starting at the position and that makes him a bit raw still. He has problems at times keeping his concentration and can get sloppy at times but mostly he can be a breakaway WR threat that the Dolphins need and would provide Mike McDaniel another weapon to use on offense.
Other players that I almost drafted.
The use of a draft simulator is fun and while some have incredibly hard to pass up offers for trades, many are also unrealistic. I thought about trading out of 21 but opted for this mock today with what the Dolphins have.
Xavier Worthy - WR - This is the speed that Miami loves but I don't think he is worth the selection at 21. If I had moved down to the bottom of round one, Worthy would have been a logical option.
Byron Murphy, II - DL - I considered Murphy at 21 but thought it might be a little high and I knew I could still find better value at DL in round two than I could WR.
Chop Robinson - DE - Robinson is an impressive edge rusher but the Dolphins really need to address Dline and WR and they probably do so early.
Offensive line - It's hard to see where the Dolphins will go here. They have added players in free agency but they have not touched WR so far. While they have added a lot of DTs in FA, they haven't signed someone who can take over for Wilkins on day one. That leads me to believe that the offensive line will wait until later in the draft.