Latest Miami Dolphins injury news, will Tyreek Hill play against the Cowboys and more
By Brian Miller
Forget about the quest for 2,000 yards, Tyreek Hill would need a Miami Miracle for that to happen now but for Miami Dolphins fans, the only thing that matters is if he plays.
Hill was active in practice this week on a limited basis. He is likely to play but is listed as questionable and will probably be a game-time decision this afternoon. He is trending to play and that is good news.
With Hill on the field, the Dolphins can not fall into the "get him the ball at all cost" mentality. This offense works much better when the ball is spread around and Miami sticks with their run game. Force feed the ball to Hill, even when healthy, and there is unbalance on the offense.
Miami, specifically Tua Tagovailoa, can't afford to forget Jaylen Waddle is running routes too.
Robert Hunt will miss another game this week. He was ruled out on Friday.
17 players in total were on this week's injury report at one point or another but Hunt, according to the Miami Dolphins website, is the only one listed officially out this week.
Jevon Holland is likely not going to play, however. He is dealing with MCL injuries in both knees.
Miami elevated Melvin Ingram and Ethan Bonner to the active roster for today's game on Saturday. Doing so is a likely indication that Emmanuel Ogbah may not play this week. Ogbah is questionable with a hamstring injury.
At cornerback, the big question is whether or not Xavien Howard will play. Last week it was reported that he intended to play this week and he did practice some but with Bonner being elevated there is a question as to whether or not he will actually return to the field.
DeShon Elliot reportedly cleared concussion protocol and should be good to go for Miami. His return is important with Holland likely out this week again.
Miami did not elevate any offensive linemen which is a good indication that Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, and Austin Jackson will all play today as well.
Many of those 17 ended the week with no designation attached to their name which means they will be good to go this afternoon.