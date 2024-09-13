Latest Tua Tagovailoa injury update after leaving Week 2 vs. Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins went from playing bad football to potentially catastrophic news at quarterback as Tua Tagovailoa went down after taking a shot to the head. Shortly after he made his way back to the locker room, it was announced on the broadcast that Tagovailoa has been ruled out with a concussion.
Miami was pushing for a possible touchdown and maybe climbing back into the game, but on 4th-and- 3, Tagovailoa took off and instead of sliding, he tried to bull his way for another yard or two. He took a shot to the head and immediately the breath escaped the stadium.
Latest injury update on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
With Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins turned the offense over to Skylar Thompson, who won the backup job over the summer going up against Mike White. Thompson has been with the Dolphins for three seasons, but he has not been very consistent and his preseason play was borderline horrendous.
Now, the Dolphins may have to go with Thompson for a few games if Tagovailoa misses extended time. Tagovailoa skipped making his way to the blue tent and was immediately taken to the locker room with the help of trainers.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion vs. the Bills
The big question is how long will the Dolphins be without Tagovailoa? They will get the benefit of a long week to prepare for the Patriots in Week 3, but there is a chance he could miss more than just one game.
If Tagovailoa is out for any length of time, the Dolphins can't rely on Thompson and should start making free-agent phone calls. Ryan Tannehill is still a possibility, but would he return to the Dolphins after the trade that sent him to Tennessee?
In 2023, Tagovailoa played the entire season and avoided the problems that plagued him in 2022. He signed a massive extension with the Dolphins a few days into training camp this year. The Dolphins invested in their future, but now there's plenty of concern surrounding their star QB. More updates on Tagovailoa are sure to come soon.