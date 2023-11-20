Led by Jalen Ramsey, Dolphin defense delivers win over Raiders
By Gaston Rubio
Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphin defense carried the team to victory with a 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphin defense amassed 6 tackles for loss (TFL), 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and held the Raiders to 296 yards of total offense.
Jalen Ramsey sealed the game in the 4th quarter with his second interception of the game. Vic Fangio and his side of the ball held All-Pro Running Back Josh Jacobs to 39 yards rushing on 14 carries.
The Raiders capitalized on a Tua Tagovailoa fumble early in the 1st quarter to go up 3-0. Tua and company responded with an 8-play 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 38-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown. Las Vegas responded with a Davante Adams 46-yard score of their own, bringing the score to 10-3 Raiders.
The Dolphins started the second quarter by turning the ball over on downs after a questionable play call by Mike McDaniel. With 7:31 to go before halftime Tua conducted a 9-play 63-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Salvon Ahmed to put the fins up 14-10. Miami’s offense would yet again give the Raiders life by fumbling inside Raider territory. The Dolphin defense came up big and held Las Vegas to a field goal to go into halftime.
On the first play of the second half, Isaiah Pola-Mao intercepted Tua Tagovailoa. In keeping with the theme of the game, the Miami Dolphin defense forced a punt to give the ball back to Miami. The Raiders next 6 possessions resulted in 2 punts, 3 interceptions, and a turnover on downs; the last being a Jalen Ramsey Interception in the end zone. With the win, Miami improves to 7-3 and keeps their lead on the rest of the AFC EAST.
The Dolphins have a lot to fix on offense before their Week 12 Matchup against the New York Jets. With a shortened week Mike McDaniel has his work cut out for him. Tua has now turned the ball over in 4 straight games, Raheem Mostert is on one good leg, and the status of De’von Achane is still unknown.
Can the Dolphin defense apply enough pressure on Zach Wilson to take him off his game? Will the offensive line hold up against a superb Jets pass rush? These questions will be answered next week. For now, as a Dolphin fan, I will enjoy another Miami Dolphins victory and worry about the Jets tomorrow.