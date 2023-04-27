Less than 12 hours : 3 top Miami Dolphins storylines heading into the draft
1. Will the Dolphins trade up in to the 1st round?
You see the picture of Jahmyr Gibbs, the running back from Alabama who a few draft analysts say will be the 2nd running back taken and who very well be taken in the 1st round. You also know that there have been a few reports that have popped up linking the Miami Dolphins to Jahmyr Gibbs including the Dolphins trading up in the 1st round for him.
Now let it be said that it's very difficult to believe literally anything any report from any league source says right at this point in the draft process. All these teams are sending out disinformation as if they're covering up a UFO landing. The amount of reports that get floated out there that end up being correct is less than the number of times Dillon Brooks intimidated anybody.
A possibility that could happen that wouldn't shock me is that the Dolphins trade back up into the 1st round to get someone other than a running back. Personally, I would be a bit annoyed if Grier gave up more picks to go get a running back. I mean, eventually, I would convince myself that it's a genius move but logically and philosophically I'm against it.
Also, when has Chris Grier ever cared about the running position enough to give assets away for a running back? The answer is less than never if that's possible.
Maybe and I hope this isn't the way it goes down but maybe just maybe the Dolphins trade Christian Wilkins to get into the 1st round. I don't think this will happen but maybe Fangio thinks Wilkins isn't his style of defensive tackle and perhaps the Dolphins don't want to sign him long-term because they know they've extended a bunch of players already and they know they have more of that to do next year.