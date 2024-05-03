Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will don Dolphins-themed jerseys soon
We love a good brand collab.
Honestly, it's a little bit surprising this took as long as it did.
Ever since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, the internet has begged for some sort of Dolphins crossover. Messi's jersey is quite literally the best selling sports shirt in the world, and getting the Dolphins' brand involved there felt like a slam dunk.
The only real problem was that the Miami Dolphins very notably do not wear bright pink. But soccer kits tend to be a little more flexible with their color schemes, so maybe there was a world where Inter Miami could lean into the Fins' aesthetic for a game or two? Reader, I'm here to tell you that such a world exists and it's going to be happening soon for you to enjoy.
It sounds like an Inter Miami Dolphins jersey is coming in 2024
According to a report from the Miami Herald, Dolphins-themed alternative kits are joining Inter Miami's rotation at some point this summer. The new shirts will, in some currently-still-unknown way, feature aqua and orange. It's not a ton of information to go off of, but sometimes it's more fun to let your imagination wander. (JK, it's not, I need a real leak ASAP.)
One notable piece of news from the article is that it's still not known whether the Dolphins are working with Inter Miami at all on the design. There are tons of internet mock ups, if that's your thing, but so far no real images have been revealed yet. Still, we love some good city sports team synergy, and the bet here is that a Dolphins-themed third kit does absolute numbers, at least locally.
And from the sounds of it, they'll come just in time for Inter's playoff run. Just take our money, Inter Miami marketing department. Take it all.