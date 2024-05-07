List of games already set for the Miami Dolphins over the next 4 seasons
By Brian Miller
It looks increasingly likely that the 2024 NFL schedule will not be released for another week, but we already know who the Miami Dolphins will be playing through 2027. Wait, what?
Since implementing a rotating schedule across the NFL, teams and their fans can make mental plans well ahead of a specific season regarding potential road and home games. For example, if you and a friend like different teams, when will those two squads meet in the regular season? That would be something fun to plan down the road.
Who will the Miami Dolphins face in the 2024 season?
The NFL predetermines 16 games each season. Of those games, two are decided by end-of-the-year records. The first-place teams in the AFC all play against each other next year; the second-place teams do the same, and so on. An additional out-of-conference game is added as the 17th game of the season. That game is determined later and alternates home and away each year. With that, 2025 will see an extra home game for the Dolphins. So, what about next campaign?
Dolphins 2024 schedule: Dolphins fans know who Miami will play this year, and the NFL is preparing to release the official schedule as early as next week. Miami will play an extra away game this year against the Green Bay Packers. They will not have to travel out of the country after playing in Germany last season.
As a reminder, in 2024, the Dolphins will host the Jets, Bills, and Patriots, as well as the Jaguars, Raiders, Titans, 49ers, and Cardinals. They will then travel to face their three division rivals, plus the Rams, Seahawks, Browns, Colts, Texans, and Packers. In case you're already wondering about who the Dolphins will be facing in '25 and beyond, we've got you covered with the full list of contests below.
Home
2025 Dolphins opponents
Away
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
New York Jets
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons
AFC West - TBD
AFC South - TBD
NFC Extra Home game
Home
2026 Dolphins opponents
Away
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
New York Jets
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs
L.V. Raiders
L.A. Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
AFC North - TBD
AFC South - TBD
NFC Extra Away Game
Home
2027 Dolphins Opponents
Away
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
New York Jets
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys
AFC North - TBD
AFC West - TBD
NFC Extra Home Game