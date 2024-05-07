Phin Phanatic
List of games already set for the Miami Dolphins over the next 4 seasons

The future schedules of the Miami Dolphins will be decided at the end of each season but there are games already set.

By Brian Miller

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins / Rich Storry/GettyImages
It looks increasingly likely that the 2024 NFL schedule will not be released for another week, but we already know who the Miami Dolphins will be playing through 2027. Wait, what?

Since implementing a rotating schedule across the NFL, teams and their fans can make mental plans well ahead of a specific season regarding potential road and home games. For example, if you and a friend like different teams, when will those two squads meet in the regular season? That would be something fun to plan down the road.

Who will the Miami Dolphins face in the 2024 season?

The NFL predetermines 16 games each season. Of those games, two are decided by end-of-the-year records. The first-place teams in the AFC all play against each other next year; the second-place teams do the same, and so on. An additional out-of-conference game is added as the 17th game of the season. That game is determined later and alternates home and away each year. With that, 2025 will see an extra home game for the Dolphins. So, what about next campaign?

Dolphins 2024 schedule: Dolphins fans know who Miami will play this year, and the NFL is preparing to release the official schedule as early as next week. Miami will play an extra away game this year against the Green Bay Packers. They will not have to travel out of the country after playing in Germany last season.

As a reminder, in 2024, the Dolphins will host the Jets, Bills, and Patriots, as well as the Jaguars, Raiders, Titans, 49ers, and Cardinals. They will then travel to face their three division rivals, plus the Rams, Seahawks, Browns, Colts, Texans, and Packers. In case you're already wondering about who the Dolphins will be facing in '25 and beyond, we've got you covered with the full list of contests below.

Home

2025 Dolphins opponents

Away

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New York Jets

New England Patriots

New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

AFC West - TBD

AFC South - TBD

NFC Extra Home game

Home

2026 Dolphins opponents

Away

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New York Jets

New England Patriots

New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs

L.V. Raiders

L.A. Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

AFC North - TBD

AFC South - TBD

NFC Extra Away Game

Home

2027 Dolphins Opponents

Away

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New York Jets

New England Patriots

New England Patriots

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys

AFC North - TBD

AFC West - TBD

NFC Extra Home Game

