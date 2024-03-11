Losing Andrew Van Ginkel is not what Miami Dolphins fans needed but he is gone
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are watching yet another fan favorite walk out of the training facility, this time losing Andrew Van Ginkel.
The Dolphins entered free agency with three top impending free agents. Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Robert Hunt. So far, in only a matter of hours, the Dolphins have lost two of the three.
According to Adam Schefter, Van Ginkel is leaving the Dolphins for the Vikings on a two-year deal.
The contract is reportedly for 2-years and $20 million with $14 million guaranteed. It's a big contract but it puts AVG back under the coaching of Brian Flores.
For all the talk of Miami's cap situation and clearly space to sign free agents, the Dolphins continue to take a slow approach and are clearly now rebuilding their defense under Anthony Weaver.
The Dolphins have gutted that side of the ball. They have released Keion Crossen, Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Jerome Baker. They have allowed Christian Wilkins and now Andrew Van Ginkel to leave via free agency.
Consider that those players make up four starters alone and Miami will not get Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips back until well into the season.
Van Ginkel previously signed a one-year deal to stay in Miami last year but it was doubtful Miami could get it done again. For Van Ginkel and his family, the move will take them closer to their Wisconsin family.
The Dolphins will need to completely reshape the linebacker group but they still need money to get it done.