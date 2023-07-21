Madden 24 releases Tua Tagovailoa ratings and he has room to prove them wrong
Madden 24 is ramping up for a big release later next month ahead of the 2023 NFL season and today, we got a look at Tua Tagovailoa and his Madden ratings.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa will enter the Madden 24 season with an overall rank that puts him 10th in NFL quarterbacks. O.k. it could have been higher but top 10 seems to be where he tends to fit when the league media does QB rankings.
His overall ranking is an 83. Patrick Mahomes, naturally sits at the top as one of the "99s". The rest of the top 10 overall are as follows.
- Joe Burrow - 95
- Josh Allen - 94
- Lamar Jackson - 91
- Jalen Hurts - 88
- Justin Herbert - 87
- Dak Prescott - 87
- Aaron Rodgers - 86
- Kirk Cousins - 84
Personally, I think Allen is ranked too high but we all knew that he would be. I think Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, and especially Kirk Cousins should be rated lower than Tua. I think they earn respectability from their teams and not necessarily their talents.
Tua's rating comes after having these individual stat ratings.
- Throw Power - 86
- Throw under pressure - 86
- Short accuracy - 96
- Medium accuracy - 92
- Deep accuracy - 86
- Play action - 84
Play action is a bit surprising because the Dolphins run quite a bit of it and I would have thought that was higher. Deep accuracy I also find surprising given the fact that Tua's deep throws were one of the highest rated in the NFL last season.
I can understand throw power as he isn't a QB who generates a lot of discussions about the force of his throws, in other words, he isn't going to break anyone's hands with his throws.
Do you agree with this? Let us know on our FaceBook page!