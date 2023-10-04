Maimi Dolphins at Bills: Week 4 statistical leaders after first loss of the season
By Theo Grontis
Last Sunday, the Dolphins visited Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills. Miami was riding high after last week’s 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Bills would quickly humble their division rivals, defeating them by a score of 48-20.
Quarterback Josh Allen had a nearly perfect day going 21 of 25 for 320 yards and 5 total touchdowns. Aside from scoring a rushing touchdown, he had a relatively quiet day running the ball, only gaining 17 yards off of 4 carries.
As per usual, Allen’s main target was Stefan Diggs. Off 7 targets, Diggs caught the ball 6 times for 120 yards and 3 touchdowns. His longest catch was for 55 yards. No other Bills receiver jumped out statistically speaking. The next leading receiver was Gabe Davis who had 3 receptions for 61 yards. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid continued to be worked into the offense, he was targeted 5 times by the quarterback.
Buffalo’s ground game was not statistically impressive. As a whole, they ran the ball 29 times for 104 yards. That averages out to 3.6 yards per carry. A dismal performance if we are judging them strictly off the numbers. Though the Bills’ passing game was so efficient, running the ball was probably an afterthought.
James Cook was Buffalo's workhorse back. He carried the ball 12 times for 29 yards and 1 touchdown.
On the defensive side, linebacker Matt Milano continued to make a lot of plays for the Bills. He led the defense with 10 combined tackles (8 solo).
All day, the Bills defensive unit was a thorn on Tua Tagovailoa’s side. The Dolphins quarterback was sacked 4 times for 31 yards, the most he’s been touched in a single game so far this season. His connection with Tyreek Hill was also not as fluid, Hill would catch the ball only 3 times for 58 yards. No other receiver on the Dolphins would break the 50-yard mark.
Tagovailoa would complete the ball 25 times for 282 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.
Rookie De’Von Achane was Miami’s most efficient playmaker, he would carry the ball 8 times for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns.