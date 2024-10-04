Main takeaways from Odell Beckham Jr.'s first post-practice Dolphins interview
By Brian Miller
The offseason exploded with rumors that the Miami Dolphins were strongly pursuing Odell Beckham Jr. Those rumors turned into facts when Miami made the signing official. Fans were excited to have the talent OBJ brings to the team.
That excitement later waned when it was clear the veteran receiver was not going to be on the football field. He missed the entire offseason of work and training camp, then started his season on the PUP list. On Wednesday, Beckham returned to practice, and on Thursday, he met with the media. He explained his offseason:
Odell Beckham Jr. knew he wasn't going to be ready for the start of the season
The Dolphins receiver said there was a lot going on within his personal life before finally joining the Dolphins. His initial plan was to take care of business interests and spend time with his two-year-old son. Then he would get his knee surgery and join a team later in the season.
That is important because the Dolphins, specifically Mike McDaniel, wanted him on the roster. It was nearly one month of chasing OBJ from the time the rumors started to his actual signing. OBJ told the media that the Dolphins knew and "Mike" (McDaniel) was fine with it even though he knew he wouldn't be ready.
Odell Beckham Jr. had no issues being placed on the PUP list
There were reports when training camp ended and Beckham ended up on the PUP list that he wasn't happy. Tyreek Hill even let it slip in a press conference that he hadn't seen OBJ in the building leading to speculation that he was upset.
Beckham called his PUP list designation "selfless" and that had he not gone on it, he would have just taken up a roster spot for someone else. Beckham did say that McDaniel was the reason that he wanted to come to Miami despite not being ready.
Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't happy with the rumors surrounding the Dolphins
OBJ said that he could literally be anywhere else in the world. He said that he has earned that right, but he wants to play football. He pointed out that by NFL rules he can't be on the field, can't practice with the team, and had to sit out for the first four games. He said that was something he didn't want to do but again, he was being "selfless" when he accepted it. People even floated the idea he only signed with the Dolphins for money, which he quickly shot down.
Beckham will now try to get on the field and stay healthy. The Dolphins clearly need another capable receiver and they are hoping that OBJ can be that player. The fact McDaniel pushed as hard as he did to get him should be an indication that he has a plan for the receiver in his offense, but fans have grown tired of trying to figure out how the Dolphins head coach will game plan with his roster. So far, they are not seeing the progress.