Marcus Maye contract details show the Dolphins landed him on a total steal
By Brian Miller
He wants to play for a championship; he thinks the Miami Dolphins are one of those teams that can get there, so much so that he signed for a lot less than he needed to. Marcus Maye sees a winner in Miami.
The Dolphins didn't get a bargain when they signed Maye to provide safety help, they flat out got a steal for the veteran. According to reports, Maye's deal is for more than $1.37 million, which includes a signing bonus of less than $168,000, and only $567,500 guaranteed. These are the kind of contracts that Chris Grier loves.
Marcus Maye is ready to be a playmaker for the Miami Dolphins
Maye has been in the league since 2017 when he was drafted by the New York Jets. In his career, he has started every game he has played in. That is also the rub. Maye has missed time. He has only three full seasons under his belt and has played in fewer than 10 games three times. When healthy, Maye is a good safety. He reads the field well and hits hard, but his problem is staying healthy and on the field.
Clearly, his contract shows the Dolphins have similar concerns. With this deal, the Dolphins are not investing much in Maye. In 2023, Maye only played in seven games with the Saints. The Dolphins have an easy out should he get hurt in training camp. It's not an ideal situation for Maye, but he is betting on himself in this situation and the Dolphins view him as a solid depth safety who will fill in for Jevon Holland when needed.
Safety is still a weak position for the Dolphins, who have Maye, Holland, and Jordan Poyer on the team, along with drafted rookie Patrick McMorris and another undrafted player. The Dolphins are toying with Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell at safety as well.