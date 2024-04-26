Record breaking offensive run to start 2024 NFL Draft sets the Dolphins up for a great pick
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be making their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft in about 40 minutes and they couldn't ask for a better start to the evening.
The first defensive player wasn't drafted until the 15th selection when the Colts took Laiatu Latu. Miami's draft board of defensive players remains wide open. With the 16th pick, the Seattle Seahawks took defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, and Dallas Turner went one spot later.
For the Dolphins, their boards should be wide open when they get on the clock. Chris Grier has to love the way the draft is building in front of him. Top prospects along the offensive line like Troy Fautanu, Graham Barton, Amarius Mims, on the defensive side of the ball, Jared Verse continues to fall as well as Johnny Newton.
The Dolphins could, if they find a partner, move down and still land one of their top players. Miami needs more draft picks, and this draft could provide an opportunity for teams looking to add offensive line help or defensive help.
Miami entered the draft with plenty of needs but in a position to take the best player available should they need to do so. It appears now that Miami can literally throw a dart at their board and hit one of their top prospects.
It helped watching six quarterbacks being taken in the first 12 picks and 14 offensive players in total, an NFL Draft record, going in the first part of the draft.
For now, it's still a matter of waiting but the Dolphins will be on the clock in 4 picks.