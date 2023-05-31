Measured Take Alert: I'm fine either way with whatever the Miami Dolphins do in regard to Dalvin Cook
By Matt Serniak
File this under-fence riding takes if you'd like, but seriously I'm good with whatever the Miami Dolphins do in terms of signing Dalvin Cook or not.
Tomorrow is potentially a big day for the Miami Dolphins because June 1st is the day that the team gets $13.6M dropped into their lap. Most of that is due to Byron Jones not being here any more.
If my calculations are correct, and I'm confident they are somewhat close, the Dolphins will have around $15M total in cap space starting tomorrow.
There's been a ton of speculation and banter about what will the Miami Dolphins going to do with all that extra money. Are they going to approach it Blank Check style and go on a spending spree for castaways and veterans or will they stick it under their mattress? Or, perhaps they use some of it to resign Christian Wilkins.
One of the leading theories on what the Dolphins will do with the extra cash is to sign Dalvin Cook who is expected to get released by the Vikings at some point. The reasoning for this stems partly from the fact that the Dolphin's current list of running backs isn't outstanding even with the addition of Devon Achane, who is really fast in case you didn't know.
Interestingly, at least to me anyway, the leading reason why the Dolphins will be acquiring Dalvin Cook is because it is where he is from. He grew up in Florida, went to high school in Miami, played his college ball at Florida St, and he trains throughout the Summer mostly in Miami with Tua's trainer. Essentially, he loves Florida and it doesn't seem like he is alone.
Quick sidebar, but I feel like there is a shift happening where players want to go to Florida, Miami specifically even more than they usually do. We've seen a bunch of players hint and flat-out say that they want to play for the Dolphins. The reason for this is Miami is awesome, no state tax and the team is good. I'm just saying, it's cool to see. Hopefully, the team stays good for years so that this continues to be the case.
Anyway, I'm good with whatever decision the Dolphins go with in regards to bringing in Cook or not. Miami has Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Devon Achane which isn't exactly a murderers row of backs. But it's also not like the cupboard is bare either.
Adding a player as good as Dalvin Cook as shown he can be makes the team better. No doubt about it. But is spending that extra cap space on another running back really what is best for the team? I think we know of a few other positions that can be bolstered with some free agents that are still out there.
If Cook ends up on the Dolphins tomorrow or after June 1st, I will convince myself that the team got way better and took another step toward a deep run in the playoffs. If the Dolphins, in the end, decide to pass I will say it is a savvy move to pass on Cook and that McDaniel and company believe in their backfield the way it is.
With all that being said, I believe based on the smoke that is out there, that Dalvin Cook will be on the Miami Dolphins at some point in the near future. And with that being said, I will rejoice because it means the Dolphins are proving once again that they are all in for this season. Can't ask much more than that.
Follow me @2ndSatSports