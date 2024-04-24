Mel Kiper Big Board has one player listed that could fall to the Dolphins at 21
By Brian Miller
Mel Kiper's final 2024 NFL Draft "Big Board" has been released and one player may be an option for the Dolphins at 21.
At the top, a few surprises landed on Mel Kiper's top-10 2024 NFL Draft "Big Board." Caleb Williams remains the top QB and Marvin Harrison, Jr. remains the top WR. What is surprising is that three WRs landed on the list.
Kiper's final list has Jaylen Daniels, QB, LSU at number two and then Harrison at 3. In the 4th spot, Rome Odunze, who many predict will be a mid-first selection has jumped the consensus number 2 WR, Malik Nabers who dropped to five. Neither player was expected to fall to Miami at 21.
Beyond Harrison at number 2 overall, Malik Nabers of LSU comes in at number 4 while Rome Odunze came in at number 7. Nabers is not expected to fall outside of the top 10 but Odunze is projected to be a mid-first selection. Not quite in the 21 range.
While three WRs are on Kiper's list, only two QBs made the top 10. At least three, if not 4 QBs will be off the board by the time Miami selects. Kiper does, however, list one player that the Dolphins may have their eyes on.
At number 10, Washington's Troy Fautanu wraps the Big Board list for 2024. Fautanu has been a popular mock choice to the Dolphins at 21 and while there hasn't been much reported regarding interest by the Dolphins, the fact he can start at guard and then move to tackle is enticing.
Only two tackles made Kiper's list with the other being Joe Alt of Notre Dame. It is quite a surprise to see Fautanu ranked above J.C. Latham and others but for those who have been watching the tape, Fautanu might be the most well-rounded offensive lineman in this draft class.