Miami columnist rips the Dolphins for how they've treated Tua Tagovailoa
Once again, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has angered fans with how he's treating a star player's contract situation. This time around, we're of course talking about how terribly things have been going with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The stud signal-caller is yet to land a respectable offer from the front office. This all could have been avoided if Grier would have signed him before the market exploded, but here we are. Now, people are calling out the Miami GM left and right. The list includes the Miami Herald's Greg Cote, who didn't hold back with his thoughts on how Grier has fumbled these talks:
Tua Tagovailoa can't be happy with his contract situation ahead of training camp
"The Miami Dolphins have never had full faith and total belief in Tua Tagovailoa or anything close to it — not in four years and not now as his fifth season dawns. It has been an embarrassment to the franchise and an insult to the quarterback. The whole NFL can see it and Tagovailoa can surely feel it as the disrespect continues with the ongoing contractual impasse."- Greg Cote
Sheesh, tell us how you really feel, Mr. Cote. Can you disagree with what he had to say, though? The Dolphins reportedly don't want to overpay for Tagovailoa and they don't have a contract in mind that's in line with what Trevor Lawrence got. We've seen Lawrence and Jared Goff land huge deals, worth north of $50 million annually.
Tagovailoa is hoping to get something in line with those two contracts, especially after he led the NFL in passing yards in 2023. There are injury concerns surrounding Tagovailoa, but he stayed on the field from start to finish last fall and winter.
Unfortunately, it didn't lead to a postseason win, with Miami falling to Kansas City in the Wild Card Round. That could be part of the reason why the Dolphins are hesitant in breaking the bank for him, but come on, he deserves his payday. The longer Grier waits, the more embarrassing it will be for the franchise.
Tagovailoa is waiting for things to get done, while wideout Tyreek Hill is also wanting a raise too. Both playmakers are expected to be present for the first day of training camp later this month, but it also won't be a surprise if someone decides to be a holdout. Grier isn't in a favorable spot. At the end of the day, he needs to make something happen as soon as possible. If not, a dark cloud will continue to hang over this team.