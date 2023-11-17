Miami Dolphin offensive player predictions for the second half of the season
The Miami Dolphins are returning to action this week after a well earned and needed bye week. The first “half” of the season was a statistical boom for several players on the Dolphins team. Let’s look at the potential for some of the marquee players and how the second half of the season could play out.
By George Keim
Tua Tagovailoa - Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a very productive first half of the season. In nine games Tua threw for 2,609 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He completed 69.7% of his passes for a QB rating of 106.4.
I look for Tua to continue this type of performance in the remaining eight games. Look for Tua to eclipse the 4000-yard mark this season as well as 30 touchdowns. The Dolphins have a much more favorable schedule in the second half of the year, not only in strength of schedule but also in the home vs away category with 5 of 8 contests in the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium.
Final stat line: 4,089 yards, 34 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 69.9% completion, 105.6 qb rating.
Raheem Mostert - Running back Raheem Mostert had a very productive first nine games. Mostert accumulated 756 all-purpose yards (605 rushing, 151 receiving). He’s also already posted 13 combined touchdowns (11 rush, 2 rec) already eclipsing his previous season high by three. Mostert’s production will take a hit in the second half of the season as the return from injury of rookie De’Von Achane will cut into Mostert’s opportunities. Even with that said I still think Mostert records the first 1,000 yard season of his career. Miami has made a concerted effort to run the ball more and as the temps fall in late season road games the running game will be critical.
Final stat line: 1,043 rushing, 275 receiving, 19 tds (16 rush, 3 rec)
De’Von Achane - De’Von Achane had a chance to put up ridiculous numbers as a rookie if not for a four-week stint on injured reserve. Achane seems to be healthy now and looks to make his return in week 11. Achane led the NFL in rushing when he went down with 460 yards. He also found the endzone five times. All of this was on just 38 carries. While not gaudy yardage numbers Achane also had 67 yds receiving and two more receiving touchdowns.
Achane’s big play ability is electric. It’s evident why Coach McDaniel was so excited when he got him in the draft. Achane has the opportunity to be a huge piece of this offense going forward.
Final stat line: 816 rushing 162 receiving, 15 tds (11 rushing, 4 receiving)
Tyreek Hill - Wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s season would be considered good if it ended today. In nine games Hill has 1076 yards receiving on 69 catches. Finding the endzone eight times. Tyreek has made no bones about it, he wants to go over 2000 receiving yards this season. He’s fallen under that pace but if anyone has the potential to put up some big numbers it’s Hill. McDaniel loves Hill, and Tua loves Hill, so I would expect Tyreek to continue to be the number one option in this offense. Does he get to 2000? No, I think he falls short and it’s a good thing because, I think the Dolphins have put themselves in a great position, and if things play out how we hope, Tyreek may find himself on the field less in an effort to protect him for a potential playoff run.
Final stat line: 123 catches, 1892 yds, 14 touchdowns
Jaylen Waddle - Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had an up-and-down first half of the season. Injuries hampered Waddle’s production. The first nine games saw Waddle only eclipse the 100-yard mark one time Waddle currently has 40 receptions for 522 yards and three touchdowns. Decent numbers for some receivers but not what we are used to from #17.
All reports coming out of Miami this week suggest that the bye week came at the perfect time for Waddle, allowing him a couple of weeks to rest and heal his nagging injuries. I look for Waddle to have a big second half of the season. He becomes the first Dolphins wide receiver to break the 1000-yard mark three years in a row.
Final stat line: 97 catches 1,074 yards, 9 touchdowns