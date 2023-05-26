Miami Dolphins: 2 camp battles that I think are fascinating and 2 I think ultimately won't make a difference
By Matt Serniak
The battle for the Miami Dolphins #3 receiver spot.
Everyone loves the thought of who will be the Miami Dolphin's #3 receiver. Even I wrote a few months ago about how interested I am in who will win that coveted spot. I did that after Braxton Berrios got signed and I think I just had visions of a small Quicksilver-like guy catching a screen pass in a pile of defenders and then meandering to the other side of the field for a house call.
Upon thinking about it now, I honestly don't care who is the day 1 starter or even the opening day starter at the #3 receiver position.
I don't care because whether it's Cedrick Wilson Jr., if he's still not traded by then, Braxton Berrios, Chosen Anderson, Erik Ezukanma, or River Cracraft, all those guys are going to get an opportunity to get on the field and take that position at multiple points this season.
I also think Mike McDaniel will have sets where Berrios is in the slot for an extended period of time and then it will be Wilson Jr. or Chosen Anderson in that position given whatever personal or play design he comes up with.
What I'm basically saying is that the #3 wide receiver position for the Miami Dolphins will be a revolving door this year. It honestly might be decided by who has the hot hand like running back committees are. For example, we saw a few games where Salvon Ahmed would get in the game for 1 carry and be gone. We saw other games where he got multiple carries because he was running it well. Earning playing time isn't always that complicated.
The #3 position matters because if you're on the field with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, you automatically have a great chance to make a play due to all the attention those guys get. So to me, the position is important but the person occupying that position is pretty interchangeable at this moment.