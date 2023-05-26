Miami Dolphins: 2 camp battles that I think are fascinating and 2 I think ultimately won't make a difference
By Matt Serniak
Not entirely sure the inside linebacker position is all sewn up for the Miami Dolphins.
The conventional wisdom was that the middle or inside linebacker position(not entirely sure what we're calling it in 2023) was going to be Jerome Baker and the newly acquired David Long Jr. That made sense given that Baker has been solidish for the most part since coming to Miami in 2018 and that David Long Jr. is dubbed as being one the most underrated, young players in the league.
But then the other day it was reported that Andrew Van Ginkel, a guy I had pegged as being long gone when free agency started but then was resigned on a 1-year deal in April, got reps at the inside/middle linebacker position.
It's the Vic Fangio show on defense this year, and the guy who is being labeled the best free agent acquisition of the year by many talking heads who apparently spent all last year in a cabin in the woods formulating new defenses hitherto undreamt of may have some new ideas about who should be playing in the middle of the field.
If you're like me, you've loved the tenacity that AVG brought when he got in a game. The guy has made several impact plays but due to his size never really played at a high level consistently. He was more of a situational edge rusher. But Fangio seems like, at least right now, that AVG can be productive in his system of defense.
We know that the inside/middle backer position is a weaker one for the Dolphins but obviously, it is one that needs a defined plan to start. The defense needs full cohesion so knowing who the two middle guys are is pretty important.
I think this is a camp battle where when training camp starts in August, we will get a much better picture of who the Miami Dolphins favor as the inside backer players. Once we start hearing who is getting more of the 1st team reps. And who knows, maybe even Duke Riley, a guy who has already worn the coveted orange jersey at practice, might be a Fangio guy.