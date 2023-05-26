Miami Dolphins: 2 camp battles that I think are fascinating and 2 I think ultimately won't make a difference
By Matt Serniak
The backup tight end position for the Miami Dolphins.
Someone has to back up Durham Smythe this upcoming season. Honestly, one of these guys may eventually overtake Durham Smythe at some point. That's how weak this position is for the Miami Dolphins, at this point.
The candidates for the backup tight end role are Eric Saubert, Tyler Kroft, Tanner Conner, and I guess Elijah Higgins. I'm not going to insert the Spider-Man meme but I think you get the picture here. All these guys except for potentially Higgins are sort of the same guy.
I've gotten the sense that McDaniel likes what he sees from Tanner Conner. He strangely made the team last year and then he got hurt. I think it's wise to keep your eye on his plight.
I wish the Dolphins did a few things differently with the tight end position but it appears they aren't too concerned making that position a focal point of the offense. Just go out there, block hard, and catch the occasional pass. I'm sure it's a bit more intricate than that but that's pretty much what fans are looking for out of this crop of tight ends.
I don't know how many two tight end looks McDaniel will throw out there. I suppose we'll get more of a sense of who the lucky fellow is if and when that happens.