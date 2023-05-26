Miami Dolphins: 2 camp battles that I think are fascinating and 2 I think ultimately won't make a difference
By Matt Serniak
Miami Dolphins Isaiah Wynn vs. Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg.
If you want to call this a handicap match, go for it. What I see is that one way or the other, Isaiah Wynn will be starting at either right tackle or left guard on opening day and I'm fascinated to see how it all plays out.
Which position will it be, I have no idea. But I see no way or at least I hope there isn't a way that both Liam Eichenberg and the new slender more buff Austin Jackson are both starting in game one.
This isn't to say that Wynn is some sort of a world-beater but compared to both Jackson and Eichenberg he might as well be Galactus.
I realize that Chris Grier came out and said that Austin Jackson is their starting right tackle but I haven't been convinced that will be the case. He can talk highly of him and even Eichenberg but that doesn't make it so that they have any business being the starters for this team with all this talent and promise.
I'd love to see Wynn and just about anyone else starting over these two but I feel one of these guys out of Jackson and Eichenberg will play.
I think we'll see Jackson getting the first crack at right tackle but after time elapses, Wynn will be inserted into that spot. Or, the other way around could happen where he takes Eichenberg's spot. Either way, I don't see how Wynn isn't starting on game one. No matter what happens, I am very intrigued to see how the line shapes out.
