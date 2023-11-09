Miami Dolphins 2023 bold predictions for the 2nd half of the season
The halfway point of the Miami Dolphins season is here and with it comes the bye week. The next 8 games will determine the success or failure of this year's team.
By Brian Miller
There is a lot of excitement brewing as the second half of the season arrives. The Miami Dolphins are healthy for the most part, and will get key players back in the coming weeks, including running back De'Von Achane.
How the Dolphins finish is a question that many fans are asking because while the Dolphins are sitting at 6-3 and atop the AFC East, we have had the aqua and orange adrenaline pumped into our hearts only to flatline in the 2nd half of a season.
What can we expect? For starters, expect the unexpected. I would think that Mike McDaniel is sitting in a little office somewhere in darkness rolling tape after tape after tape of plays that didn't work and planning a fix for each of them. I would like to think that he has a notebook with sketches of new plays to roll out when the players get back to practice.
We can't predict with 100% accuracy what will happen in the coming 8 games but we can take a stab at it. Here are some bold predictions, good and bad, that we could see over the final stretch of the season.
Tua Tagovailoa separates himself even more from the other QBs but still won't win the league MVP.
I expect to see 400-yard games from Tua Tagovailoa consistently in the coming weeks. The Dolphins will play the Raiders, the Jets, Commanders, Titans, and Jets again over the next five weeks.
The Jets will be the biggest challenge for Miami given they have the best defense of the four teams but that game could also be a turning point for Miami. The Dolphins have struggled against elite defensive units this year but unlike the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs, there is no offense in New York.
The Dolphins are not going to simply walk all over the Jets but I expect some wrinkles from McDaniel to get them ready. In the meantime, Tua and his WRs should be able to feast on the other three teams and that is going to put Tua well ahead of other QBs in yardage.
That being said, does anyone really think the NFL is going to hand Tua Tagovailoa the League MVP award? They like tormenting him too much to give him that accomplishment.