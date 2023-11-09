Miami Dolphins 2023 bold predictions for the 2nd half of the season
The halfway point of the Miami Dolphins season is here and with it comes the bye week. The next 8 games will determine the success or failure of this year's team.
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill will come close but will not see his 2023 Miami Dolphins season end with 2,000 yards receiving.
Hill needs to average around 115 yards per game over the course of the next 8 to reach 2K. He should reduce that average against the Raiders, Titans, and Commanders. If he can hit over 100 yards against the Jets in both games, it will be a bonus as well.
Where Hill will struggle is against the Cowboys and Bills and it will be interesting if Hill plays the entire game against Buffalo if the Dolphins have nothing to play for in week 18.
Teams are figuring out how to stop Hill from taking over games. Defenses that play him physically at the line of scrimmage before he gets into his route, are breaking up the timing with Tua Tagovailoa allowing safeties to then play more freely.
While Hill is likely to do well in several of the next five games, how he fairs against the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills will decide if he hits 2K.
Hill should be the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.