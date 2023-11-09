Miami Dolphins 2023 bold predictions for the 2nd half of the season
The halfway point of the Miami Dolphins season is here and with it comes the bye week. The next 8 games will determine the success or failure of this year's team.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will finish the season as the number one rushing team in the NFL.
Whether De'Von Achane comes back for the Raiders or a week later against the Jets, he will be back soon. Achane was playing at a nearly elite level before hurting his knee and should be cleared for his 21-day window by the Dolphins return.
With Achane back in the picture, there is another speed element to the offense. Mostert is fast but Achane compliments that speed well and it is a two-gear system when they are both on the field.
With Jeff Wilson healthy, the Dolphins' approach for the 2nd half should be grinding the ball and taking over games. The offensive line is healthy again as well and if they get Isaiah Wynn back at left guard, the Dolphins should be able to control the line against many of their final opponents and I would expect the Dolphins rushing attack to put up very good numbers.
Miami currently is behind the Ravens by nearly 100 yards. A lead the Dolphins once held. Most of the running by the Ravens has come from Lamar Jackson but I believe the Dolphins will close this gap and the game between both clubs in week 17 could widen a lead for Miami.
If this happens, the Dolphins could be the league leaders in both passing and rushing and it isn't out of the question.