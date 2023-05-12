Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule has a road to 13 wins: Predicting week by week
By Brian Miller
This schedule benefits the Miami Dolphins. Starting on the west coast and ending the season at home are big positives.
The Dolphins need to at minimum split with the Bills and Jets and I think that is more than possible and likely. Sweeping the Patriots is imperative as well.
Miami's schedule is the 2nd hardest strength of schedule behind only the Eagles.
At the beginning the NFL saw fit to keep teams away from the South Florida sun giving them only one game at home in September but they forgot it is often hot in October and has been sweltering in November at times as well.
In this prediction, the Dolphins should start the season 3-0 before facing the Bills. The Chargers are the toughest team they play in the first three weeks and if they get a win in Los Angeles, they should run the first three.
The Bills and Giants will not be easy but Miami should beat the Giants having home field advantage and that sets up another home game against the Panthers. Miami could enter their big Sunday night game against the Eagles 5-1.
By the time Miami gets back from Germany, they should be 6-2 having lost to the K.C. and beating the Patriots the week before. They hit the bye week with that record and set up a big ending push for the playoffs.
I have the Dolphins going 7-3 after the Black Friday game in New York and then winning the next two relatively easily before facing the Jets and Cowboys in Miami. I have Miami winning both of those and then beating the Ravens in Baltimore and the Bills at home in Miami.
It won't be easy but it is very possible given Miami's mix of home and away without any big stretches that keep the team on the road for extended periods. If this fall correctly, Miami should have a chance to finish the season with a playoff birth or the AFC East title.