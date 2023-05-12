Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule has a road to 13 wins: Predicting week by week
By Brian Miller
Week 3: Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos
The Miami Dolphins finally get to play at home and this game will serve as the only home game in September after opening with two games on the road.
Will Sean Payton make a big difference in year one for the Broncos? Maybe he can get more out of Russell Wilson but the Dolphins should be a little ticked off after the whole Ross-Beal-Brady-Payton ordeal. Miami won't use it for motivation but Ross will want this game.
Despite the addition of Payton, the Broncos are still team that needs to figure out who they are going to be. They will be better in 2023 but realistically they are competing against the Raiders to get out of the cellar and that may not be possible this year. It all rests on Russell Wilson's shoulders and whether or not Payton can get him an offense that he can excel in.
The Dolphins are the better team and while Denver can be a tough place to play, Miami should get this win.
Prediction - Dolphins win.
Week 4: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills get Miami early in the year but it comes with the loss of a weather advantage. The Bills should be thrilled with getting Miami in Buffalo in September because we all know they can't beat Miami in South Florida this time of year.
The NFL schedulers must have heard an earful from the Bills executives because the last game of the season will be in Miami.
The Dolphins almost beat the Bills in Buffalo twice at the end of the season last year showing that Buffalo has to have near perfectly comfortable weather to win. All jokes aside, the Bills are going to be tough this year but so are the Dolphins. This is an early-season match that should be in primetime.
What will be interesting is if Mother Nature has anything to say about this and a mid-September heat wave rips through Orchard Park. Hey it could happen.
This game could be and should be close. Miami played well in Buffalo the last two games including the post-season and this game will mark the third consecutive game between the two teams, played in Buffalo.