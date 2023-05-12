Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule has a road to 13 wins: Predicting week by week
By Brian Miller
Week 5 New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
The Giants and Dolphins have played very few times in their history and while the Giants are much better coached than the last five years or more, the Dolphins should have a better product on the field.
Brian Daboll may have won the NFL Coach of the Year award last year but he has a bigger challenge in year two in a division that has both the Cowboys and Eagles.
Can the Giants slip into the playoffs like they did last year? That remains to be seen and while they are better, they don't appear to be better than the Dolphins. Traveling is a big deal and Miami is not an easy place to play anymore.
This is going to be a good game and a closer one than the final score will likely show.
Prediction - Dolphins win.
Week 6 Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers have themselves a shiny new quarterback and the Miami Dolphins are ready to welcome him to the NFL. Bryce Young better hope he can run because the Dolphins should be teeing off on the young QB.
The Panthers shouldn't give the Dolphins much of a problem so long as the Dolphins are not looking beyond the week. This could easily be a trap-style game but Miami has to be disciplined. Playing at home always helps and this midday game should give Miami another win.
The Dolphins need to win these types of games if they are going to head to the playoffs and this should be a game that every facet of the Dolphins can shine in.