Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule has a road to 13 wins: Predicting week by week
By Brian Miller
Week 7 Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday Night Football
This should be a really good football game and there are those that will look at this as a potential Super Bowl match-up. The Eagles are the favorites to return to the Super Bowl and the Dolphins have to travel to one of the most hostile places to play in the NFL.
The Eagles could be the best team the Dolphins face all season and if Miami can come away with a victory, the narratives might change for the AFC East naysayers. Tua Tagovailoa will get to face off against the man he replaced at Alabama and that is a big storyline going into this game.
Despite the additions to the Dolphins roster, the Eagles are simply too good to assume that Miami will face off in Philadelphia and return home with a victory. It isn't impossible but it is going to be very difficult.
Prediction - Eagles Win.
Week 8 New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
Hard to believe that by week 8 the Dolphins will have finished their schedule against the Patriots and still haven't faced the New York Jets but the Patriots no longer are the highlight of the end of the season for the Dolphins.
The Patriots have struggled with in Miami even with Tom Brady so this year shouldn't be a problem for the Dolphins who will have to stifle the Patriots' running game more than their passing game. Miami's crowd should be extremely loud and that too will make it harder.
After years of watching the Patriots dominate the division, the Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East will do their best to make sure the Patriots are sweeping the bottom of the division.