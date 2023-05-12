Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule has a road to 13 wins: Predicting week by week
By Brian Miller
Week 9 - Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Germany
This game will take place in Germany, a big contingent of Dolphins fans reside in Europe. The middle of the season game is perfect for both teams as they should be healthy and this game could kick off the push for the postseason across the NFL.
There will be no Tyreek Hill return to Kansas City but the Miami Dolphins catch one of the biggest breaks of the NFL season, they don't have to play the Chiefs in Kansas City but instead at a neutral location that actually could be considered far more Dolphins friendly than Chiefs friendly.
Miami typically plays the Chiefs well and with the Dolphins defense rising and Miami's fast paced offense in full swing, this game could go either way.
Prediction: This should be a loss for the Dolphins but K.C. will travel further and not have their home crowd that they are used to. I still think K.C. wins this game but it should be less than a touchdown if not less than a field goa.
KC wins.
Week 10 - BYE WEEK
The Dolphins will return home from Germany and get another mid-season break before taking on the Raiders at home and then a huge matchup between the Dolphins and Jets a week later on national television.