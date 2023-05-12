Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule has a road to 13 wins: Predicting week by week
By Brian Miller
Week 11 - Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
The Raiders added Jimmy Garoppolo and Mike McDaniel has a pretty good idea of what his strengths and weakness are. I expect the Dolphins to come up with a good game plan to counter the Raiders who will likely be forced to wear their black uniforms in the Florida sun.
The Raiders are not a well-coached team and this season could end up being the last for Josh McDaniels if he can't turn that franchise and his coaching around. He was outcoached last season and the Raiders have looked like a mess so far. Can he turn it around with Jimmy-G at the helm? That is a big question.
Miami should be firing on all cylinders and the Raiders might be already looking ahead to next season. While I think the Raiders will be a little better this year, they are truly a Jeckyl and Hyde type of football team. Miami will face the Jets next on a short week and have to keep that game out of their minds.
With the long road travel, the Raiders are going to need to play near flawless football or hope the Dolphins don't play the same.
Prediction - Dolphins win.
Week 12 - Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets
Black Friday arrives and what a perfect kickoff for the first ever Amazon Black Friday game in NFL history! The Dolphins will travel to New York to face the Jets and it should be a great game.
The weather shouldn't be too bad as late November could go either way but more than likely, a nice November evening should await. Miami should expect cold but snow would be a bit of surprise. Regardless, the Dolphins will be ready and we will have a half-season of tape on Aaron Rodgers.
Last year the Jets beat Miami in New York. The Dolphins had no Tua Tagovailoa and lost Teddy Bridgewater on the first play of the game to a concussion leaving Skylar Thompson to play in his first NFL action.
The Jets are not going to be that lucky this year and if Tua isn't playing, Mike White will be and he would love nothing more than to give the Jets a big W.
Black Friday. New York City. The start of the holiday season, officially. Can the Dolphins give the Jets more reason to stay home for the holidays?
While Aaron Rodgers makes the Jets better, he can't do it alone and the Jets had more issues than just the quarterback last season. Still, Miami is always played tough by the Jets and I do expect the teams to split this year although Miami does have a legit shot to sweep them.
To predict that without seeing how both teams evolve this off-season would be making a prediction like a homer. I think Miami can take it but...