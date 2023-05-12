Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule has a road to 13 wins: Predicting week by week
By Brian Miller
Week 13 - Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders
The Miami Dolphins will face the Commanders for the first time since 2019 when they played in Miami.
The last time the Dolphins played in Washington was in 2015. This year, the Dolphins will face team that has as many question marks as just about any other team.
The Dolphins should not have a problem winning this game as the Commanders are a team that is transitioning. The Commander's starting QB is Jacoby Brissett, a player the Dolphins know well. This is a game that the Miami Dolphins shouldn't have a problem winning regardless of the time of year.
Miami matches up well against a team in transition and despite a late season match-up, this is a game that the Dolphins should win regardless of what weather they may face up north. Miami will get two extra days to prepare for the Commanders as they come off the Black Friday Jets game.
Prediction: Dolphins win.
Week 14 Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins - Monday Night Football
The Miami Dolphins will play two games on Sunday Night Football, a Black Friday prime game, an early morning game in Germany, and now they get to host a Monday Night Football game as well. Add to that the flexing possibilities and the Dolphins 2023 season could be all over network television at the best times.
The Dolphins will host Ryan Tannehill and the Titans. The Dolphins should be able to handle the Titans' offense and take advantage of their defense. The Titans are another team that is transitioning and trying to rebuild without actually rebuilding their roster.
Tennessee doesn't scare anyone right now and there are questions as to who will start at quarterback. Ryan Tannehill, a rookie, or Malik Wills. For the Dolphins, this is a solid matchup defensively and the Titans are going to have a hard time moving the ball against a team that should be much more well-rounded and disciplined than the teams we saw the last couple of years.
The biggest challenge for the Dolphins is overlooking the Titans.