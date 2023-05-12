Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule has a road to 13 wins: Predicting week by week
By Brian Miller
Week 15 - New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Aaron Rodgers needs to get used to playing in Miami. Last year he beat the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium late in the year but had it not been for a 2nd confirmed concussion on Tua Tagovailoa the outcome would have been a lot different.
The Jets are not the Packers and we can't be certain if they are going to be head and shoulders better than the team they put on the field last year. Miami isn't going to be an easy game for the Jets and the Dolphins know they have to win this game to keep pace in the AFC East.
Miami will likely split with the Bills and Jets and I have the Dolphins losing early in the season in New York. That makes this game much more important because a loss would give the edge to the Jets in tie-breakers.
The Dolphins should be able to put pressure on Rodgers and take away his throwing lanes. This is a good matchup for Miami but there will be a lot of pressure on both teams, especially the team that lost the first matchup on Black Friday.
Prediction - Dolphins win
Week 16 Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys could have wasted their window to win as the NFC East has become much tougher. The Cowboys are not as good as the Eagles and the Giants have closed the gap.
The Dolphins shouldn't have a problem against Dallas because the Cowboys are not as strong as they were despite their belief they are. The Dolphins' offense will face a very good defense and Miami's defense will face an offense that is somewhat overrated in my opinion.
I think the Dolphins have an edge in this game playing at home and that will make the difference. I just don't see the Cowboys as anything more than a Wild Card team in a weaker conference.