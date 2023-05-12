Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule has a road to 13 wins: Predicting week by week
By Brian Miller
Week 17 - Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson has struggled to stay health the last couple of years and this late season gem for the two clubs could be the coldest game that the Miami Dolphins have all season. Playoffs are at stake as Miami will play four tough games to close out the season but this one could prove to be one of the most important.
The Dolphins and Ravens play so much each year it feels like they are in the same division. Once again, the Dolphins travel to Baltimore.
Last year the Dolphins posted a huge comeback win after being down by 21 points and the Ravens haven't forgotten that. This is the grudge match. Lamar Jackson has a new record-breaking contract and Tua Tagovailoa is still trying to prove he is the better option for the Dolphins after so many believed he should have been replaced by Jackson.
The Dolphins' defense will be better in 2023 and while Jackson is a good quarterback, he isn't a great one but could be the best athlete at the position in the NFL if that makes sense. Miami has to stop Jackson from running the ball like he did last year and if they do, Jackson won't be able to win it throwing against the Miami secondary.
Prediction - Dolphins win.
Week 18: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills get their way and do not have to melt in the South Florida heat but they lose the home-field advantage in a late-season game that could decide the AFC East division champions.
The Bills may not get the heat which makes this game a lot more even but the Dolphins fans will be out in droves for this game and you can bet they will not make it easy for the Bills.
I would expect this game to be flexed if possible because it has the makings to be epic. But if I were the Dolphins I would want to keep this game at 1:00, even late in the year the sun can still be hot in Miami.
The key to this game may be the health of each team and the loser of this game may find themselves needing help in the final weekend of football to make the postseason. It could also have playoff seeding and home field advantage implications as well.