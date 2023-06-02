Miami Dolphins 2023 player preview: Noah Igbinoghene's last dance
By Brian Miller
In 2022, the Miami Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on a Sunday night when the team was honoring the 1972 undefeated season. Noah Igbinoghene sealed the game with an interception. This year, he is going to need to a lot more.
Noah Igbinoghene - Cornerback - entering 4th NFL season
- History
Noah Igbinoghene was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the third first-round selection made by the Miami Dolphins that season. In his time with Miami, he has started five total games. A college WR originally, Igbinoghene made the switch to CB in his final two college seasons. Miami drafted him as a project and it hasn't worked out well.
- Last season
In 2022, Igbinoghene played the inactive roster on and off for the entire season. He started only two games, forced to do so after injuries plagued the secondary. He was passed over Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou. His lone interception came against the Steelers in October but he contributed three passes defensed on the season and 10 combined tackles.
- Salary situation
$3.5 million - $3.04 million dead money if released, $536K saved by releasing him.
- 2023 Preview
The Miami Dolphins declined to pick up the 5th year option on Igbinoghene which is not surprising. Questions continue as to who was the responsible party for drafting him as many believe that he was a Brian Flores selection. This year, Igbinoghene will get the best coaching of his NFL career now that Vic Fangio is the DC.
There is a chance that something clicks with the young cornerback but it is hard to see him making a dent in the rotation given his history and the depth at the position. Right now, Igbinoghen is strictly depth, special teams, and situational player.