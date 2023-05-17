Miami Dolphins 2023 schedule: way too early game-by-game preview and predictions
By Luke Allen
The 2023 NFL Schedule was released on Thursday last week and the Dolphins had a pretty cool schedule release video Tweeted out.
Now, the AFC East seems like a loaded division this year between the Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills' high-powered offense, the New York Jets and their new Hall of Fame quarterback and Bill Belichick is always a tough game in New England.
But what about the non-divisional games? Here's my immediate reaction to the 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule.
Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers
It's a surprise the NFL didn't schedule the Dolphins to play the Patriots for what would have felt like the tenth straight season. Instead, Miami travels cross-country to the AFC West to start their season against the Chargers. It'll be an interesting test for the new-look Dolphin defense as Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen present a formidable challenge.
In 36 total games against the Chargers, Miami leads the all-time series 19-17. Their last meeting was in December, when the Chargers beat the Dolphins, who allowed 432 yards of offense, 23-17. Their week one game will be a 4:25 PM (ET) start and should be a different game with a re-tooled Miami defense. Look for the Chargers to play aggressively with Herbert slinging it all game long. He'll throw to one too many risky balls and Jalen Ramsey will take one to the house.
I've got the Dolphins winning 28-23 after a late-game comeback.
Week 2: at New England Patriots (SNF)
Well, it wasn't week one, but the Dolphins get the Patriots early again this season. After a decade of dominating the Dolphins and the entire AFC East, the Patriots suddenly find themselves as the division underdogs. The two divisional rivals split their two games last season, but the Patriots' win was late last season against Teddy Bridgewater, then Skylar Thompson after Bridgewater went down with injury.
Believe it or not, the Dolphins actually have a 60-55 all-time record against the Patriots. After dropping a close game last season with their third-string quarterback, the Dolphins will want to make a point to Mr. Belichick and the New England Patriots, who are sporting a mediocre roster at best. Tua will throw for four touchdowns, proving he's still the guy from early 2022. Miami's new defense continues to shine.
The Dolphins win in prime time, 29-17, and improve to 2-0.
Week 3: vs Denver Broncos
Broncos Country, Let's Ride.
In their second AFC West match-up in the first three weeks, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos fly down to Miami for a week three contest. Denver is coached by future Hall of Fame coach Sean Payton, in his first year with Denver. The Broncos had a fantastic defense last season, but had a putrid, sputtering offense that single-handedly kept them out of the playoffs. Russell Wilson looks like he's in the midst of a dramatic regression after being traded for a king's ransom from Seattle.
The Broncos don't scare me in the slightest and the Dolphins have historically felt the same. With a 12-6-1 all-time record, the Dolphins certainly have Denver's number. In the blazing heat, I don't think week three will be any different. Look for the Dolphins to easily stifle Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense as the Dolphins win big.
Miami improves to 3-0 as they beat Denver 33-14.