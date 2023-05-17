Miami Dolphins 2023 schedule: way too early game-by-game preview and predictions
By Luke Allen
Week 4: at Buffalo Bills
Sigh...
Week four is a very familiar match-up in the Buffalo Bills, who knocked out the Dolphins in the AFC Wildcard in January. The Bills are one of the best teams in the league featuring an offense with guys like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. The Bills are just so much better when playing at home and this game will take place in Buffalo.
The big stat in this rivalry is the fact the Bills have won nine of the last ten games played against the Dolphins, including seven straight home wins, spanning back to 2017. However, the last game played between the two featured Skylar White starting at quarterback -- and was still only a three-point game -- in Buffalo. It'll be a slug fest and I believe the last team with the ball will win.
The Bills score a last-minute touchdown to hand the Dolphins their first loss of the season, 36-30.
Week 5: vs New York Giants
It's always nice to get a traditionally cold-weather team in Miami early in the season. The Giants had a sold season in 2022 under head coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones took a leap in the right direction as the Giants earned a playoff berth and nabbed a postseason win against the Minnesota Vikings. A nicely-rounded offense behind Jones, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton and rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.
The Giants aren't a team the Dolphins see often, with the all-time record sitting at 7-3 in favor of New York. The teams' last meeting was in 2021 as the Dolphins handily defeated the Giants, 20-9. However, this is a new Giants team with a gritty head coach. The Giants are building a nice squad with some young talent on the defense, namely Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie corner Deonte Banks. It'll be a low-scoring match, with whoever wins the turnover battle likely winning the game.
The Giants escape Miami with a dirty 19-16 win, dropping the Dolphins to 3-2.
Week 6: vs Carolina Panthers
The Dolphins stay in Miami for their week six game versus the Carolina Panthers and first overall pick Bryce Young. Carolina, under head coach Frank Reich, can be a good young team next season if the young players can produce, but that's a big if.
Like the Giants, the Panthers are a team that the Dolphins don't see as often. They've only met seven times, with a 5-2 all-time record for the Dolphins. The last time the Panthers beat the Dolphins was in 2017, when Carolina had both Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey on the team. In week six, it will be Bryce Young and Miles Sanders along with a wide receiver room chock full of mediocre. Carolina's number one receiver is projected to be 32-year-old Adam Thielen.
The Dolphins take care of the Panthers 30-21 as they improve to 4-2 on the season.
Week 7:at Philadelphia Eagles (SNF)
The Philadelphia Eagles are far and away the favorites to win the NFC. After a Super Bowl appearance in 2022 and continuously drafting the 2021 Geogia Bulldogs roster, the Eagles will be a force next season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is emerging as one of the best quarterbacks in the league with a top five receiving group and an elite offensive line. The defense, built mostly of Georgia Bulldogs, is young and scary as well.
The Dolphins don't play the Eagles often either, meeting only 15 times in the past. The Dolphins hold a 9-6 all-time record against Philadelphia, winning their last two matchups in 2019 and 2015. Again, this is a totally different Eagles team from when they last met. Philadelphia can score at will, take the ball away, get after your quarterback and take away the football. They're not unbeatable -- the Kansas City Chiefs beat them in the Super Bowl. But since then, the Eagles have acquired Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo and D'andre Swift (all Georgia, by the way).
In Philadelphia on prime time, the Dolphins will look to make a statement. Can the cornerback trio of Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard and Cam Smith take away the Eagles' three-headed monster at wide receiver? Can the Dolphins offense score on a vicious Eagles' defensive front seven? I think the answer is yes. The Dolphins beat the Bills at full strength early in 2022 in what I think is a similar matchup. Miami's defense was solid, the offense kept responding and the opposing team just was out-willed by Miami.
The Dolphins pull off the upset and earn a big statement win against the best team in the NFC as Miami wins 37-33 in front of the entire nation. The Dolphins improve to 5-2.
Week 8: vs New England Patriots
The first rematch of the 2023 season for Miami comes in the form of the New England Patriots. This time, it's in Miami.
We can assume we will see an altered game plan from Belichick and company after meeting the Dolphins in week two. I think New England will want to try and pound the ground game instead of letting Mac Jones try to throw on the Miami secondary again. I'd look for a heavy rush attack as well as a few screens and quick, short passes. Alternatively, look for New England to fall back in zone often, daring Miami to run the ball against them.
I don't think the Patriots will be able to come into Miami and win, giving the Dolphins the season sweep on New England early in the year as the Dolphins win 27-23, improving to 6-2.