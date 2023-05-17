Miami Dolphins 2023 schedule: way too early game-by-game preview and predictions
Week 13: at Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been a bad team recently. Sam Howell is projected to be the starter in DC this season, but they do have some nice young pieces on the roster. I do like Brian Robinson Jr., Terry McLaurin, and their solid young defensive line featuring Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Chase Young. This could easily be a trap game for the Dolphins, who cannot underestimate nor look past the Commanders.
These two teams have somehow only met 15 times historically, with the Dolphins holding a 9-6 all-time record advantage. The most recent game was in 2019, when Washington beat the Dolphins 17-16. To put into perspective how long ago 2019 was, Josh Rosen was the quarterback in that game for Miami. Miami has a much stronger team now and the Commanders, while not a great team, have a good young core.
I see this game being a lot closer than Dolphins' fans would want it to be. It'll be a low-scoring affair and the Commanders defense will give the Dolphins trouble. Miami thwarts a last-minute comeback attempt as the Dolphins escape the Capitol with a 20-16 win and improve to 9-3 on the year.
Week 14: vs Tennessee Titans (MNF)
Fun fact: the Dolphins and Titans have the record for longest game in NFL history.
In 2018, during a week two game, a lightning storm decided to make its way to Southeast Florida with over a minute left in the first half. After a two hour delay, play resumed for one minute before halftime. During the second half, another lightning storm decided Miami looked fun and delayed the game another two hours. From kickoff to the final whistle, the game took over seven hours.
Let's hope thunderstorms aren't on the radar for Monday night in week 14 as the Dolphins host Tennessee on ESPN. These two teams have met each other 39 times in the past, with the Dolphins owning a 21-18 all-time series lead. In week 14, we have no idea who the quarterback will be for the Titans. It could be former Dolphin Ryan Tannehill (who was Miami's quarterback during the lightning game of hell), second-year man Malik Willis, or the rookie who fell out of the first round, Will Levis. Miami hopes to see one of the latter two, but their focus really needs to be on stopping 'tractorcito', or Derrick Henry.
If Miami overlooks the monster at running back, they could end up paying. And I have a weird feeling they will. They'll fall trap to Tennessee, who really should not be good, and drop a game they should definitely win. So long as Tannehill is playing, the Titans upset Miami 29-27. Miami falls to 9-4.
Week 15: vs New York Jets
Their second matchup in four weeks, the Jets travel down the coast this time to sunny Florida to try to even the season series.
Again, old quarterback, overrated cornerback. The Jets are cool on social media, but the Dolphins will win the game on the field. Tua throws two touchdowns over Sauce Gardner, Tyreek goes for 150 yards and Jalen Ramsey picks off Aaron Rodgers in a game that is never particularly close.
The Dolphins finish the sweep of the Jets and win 34-23 in Miami to improve to 10-4, eyeing a divisional championship.