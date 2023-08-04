Miami Dolphins 2023 season betting preview: Super Bowl odds, win total prediction, prop bets and more
Here's where the Miami Dolphins stand in the futures market ahead of the 2023 season.
The Miami Dolphins made the playoffs last year and gave the Buffalo Bills a run for their money without their star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Now, with Tua back and (hopefully) healthy, the Dolphins are ready to make another postseason fun.
I broke down my best bet for this Dolphins team in my "32 bets for 32 teams" article, which you can read here.
In this article, I'm going to break down all of the available futures for the Dolphins this season, including their projected win total and odds to win the AFC East.
Miami Dolphins Super Bowl 58 odds
The Dolphins are list at +2500 to win Super Bowl 58, which is an implied probably of 3.85% to lift the Lombardi Trophy. If you bet $100 on them to do it, you'll win a profit of $2,500 if they achieve the feat.
The Dolphins have the 11th best odds to win the Super Bowl, slightly worse odds than the Chargers but slightly better odds than the Jaguars. In my opinion, they're one of the most valuable bets on the board heading into Week 1 of the season.
Miami Dolphins win total prediction for the 2023 season
The Dolphins will need to improve their record by at least one win this season if they want to go over their projected win total. They're coming off two straight seasons with a 9-8 record.
The Dolphins aren't helped out by their schedule. According to SharpFootballAnalysis.com, the Dolphins have the third toughest schedule in the NFL behind only the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.
Even with that being the case, as long as Tua can stay healthy, I think the Dolphins should have no issue going over their win total of 9.5 this season.
Miami Dolphins odds to win AFC East
As I wrote in my "32 bets for 32 teams" article, my favorite bet for the Dolphins is for them to win the AFC East for the first time since 2008. Here is what I wrote:
"This is a value bet more than anything else. I do think the Bills are the rightful favorites to repeat as division champions, but I think +300 for the Dolphins to achieve the feat is a complete misprice of the situation.
"Tua Tagovailoa, is healthy, is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. I truly believe that. Among all quarterbacks who played in at least 10 games last season, Tua led the NFL in quarterback rating at 105.5 and was third in QBR.
"All the hype might be surrounding the Bills and Jets, but don’t sleep on the Dolphins making some noise."
Miami Dolphins odds to win AFC
Miami Dolphins odds to make the playoffs
According to oddsmakers, the chances for the Dolphins to make the playoffs this year is basically a coin flip. At -105 odds, they're very slight underdogs to make the playoffs for the second straight season.
Part of the skepticism has to surround Tua's health, the strength of their division, and the difficult of their schedule. Still, I think -105 for them to clinch a postseason berth is a great bet to make.
Best Miami Dolphins season-long prop bet
Mike McDaniel Coach of the Year +2000
The Miami Dolphins had one of the best records in the NFL last season, sitting at 8-3 at the conclusion of Week 12. Then, disaster struck as Tua Tagovailoa got hurt and they had to ride out their season with other options at the position as they tried their best (and ultimately succeeded) in holding on to a playoff spot.
But, with Tua back, the sky is the limit for the Dolphins. Usually, this award goes to the team that overachieves the most during the regular season. If you want to know how the public views the Dolphins chances, just see their odds and projected win total above.
If the Dolphins are able to win the AFC East and have a strong record heading into the playoffs, Mike McDaniel will be a top candidate to win coach of the year.
At 20/1, I think he's a great option to do exactly that.
