Miami Dolphins 2024 game against the Rams just got a little easier with this retirement announcement
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will travel to Los Angeles this year to take on the Rams but they won't face Aaron Donald.
In five years, Aaron Donald will be a first-ballot Hall of Fame defensive tackle. Nothing is more certain in the NFL. Earlier, Donald announced he was retiring but being the team player he is, he restructured his contract to give the Rams more flexibility with the cap.
Donald's retirement means the Miami Dolphins will not have to game plan against one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. It means Tua Tagovailoa won't have to keep his eye out to avoid getting hit.
In a week full of NFL news that includes a mass change of players from team to team, the Donald news is dominating the NFL right now. Rightly so. He has been a dominant force for 10 seasons.
The Dolphins are still needing to add players to their roster.
The news of Donald retiring also brings up the fact Miami still has work to do with their offensive line. Miami has added Aaron Brewer to the roster and he will start at center. The Dolphins are likely going to move Liam Eichenberg to left guard, Terron Armstead restructured his contract earlier to save the Dolphins money this year, and they re-signed restricted free agent Robert Jones to provide depth.
What they have not done is replace Robert Hunt at right guard. Knowing Chris Grier's tendencies, he will try and find a mid-round guard in the draft or will move Eichenberg to right guard and let Jones start on the left side. You know this is something that is very possible.
While Donald was never a part of the Dolphins, he was fun to watch and anytime a great player hangs up his cleats, it's noteworthy!