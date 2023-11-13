Miami Dolphins 2024 "mock draft" highlights team needs and potential playmakers
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is at the halfway point but clearly, there are needs that we are taking a look at in this 2024 early team "mock draft."
By dwest
Scouts have been on the road meeting coaches and players all around the country. Some players have stepped up and stood out. While others have taken a step back from preseason expectations.
The Miami Dolphins have several spots that need to be filled and a few more good players would ideally put this team in prime position for success.
The college football season has many players who are standing out in a big way. The Dolphins franchise is something that has been exciting for fans and coaches alike this year but the front office has likely circled players that have not lived up to expectations. This includes contract extensions.
Jerome Baker is one of the players that I feel the Miami brass will move on from. We need someone with the pedigree to make big plays and aid the great players on defense.
Using current NFL standings, the Dolphins would be selecting in the 27th position of the first round.
Round One - Pick 27: LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. - Clemson
Trotter Jr. has great upside, NFL bloodlines son of Jeremiah Trotter Sr., and can play anywhere at linebacker. His motor shows on every play, has good coverage skills, and gets to the QB on blitz plays. He is an all-around linebacker who would make plays and be an enforcer for the Linebacking core.
Trotter Jr. has the pedigree to be successful on the defense which would transition well for the Miami Dolphins who have so many parts that are playing at a high level. Don't be surprised if Trotter Jr. goes higher, he can play at a very high level.