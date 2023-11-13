Miami Dolphins 2024 "mock draft" highlights team needs and potential playmakers
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is at the halfway point but clearly, there are needs that we are taking a look at in this 2024 early team "mock draft."
The Miami Dolphins have some glaring holes on the offensive line and I think they will move on from Connor Williams. It is time to draft a younger player on the offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 59 - Center - Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia
Van Pran is an elite prospect with great NFL upside as a good starter in the NFL. Miami could benefit from bringing him in and saving cap space and a player who actually has over 2300 offensive snaps to date.
He is a good scheme fit and ideal size at 6'4 315 and has improved as a player each year with Georgia. With the injuries, age, and contract situations Williams this season, I fully expect the Miami Dolphins to draft or find another person at center and Van Pran would be a slam dunk pick.