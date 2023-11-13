Phin Phanatic
FanSided

Miami Dolphins 2024 "mock draft" highlights team needs and potential playmakers

The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is at the halfway point but clearly, there are needs that we are taking a look at in this 2024 early team "mock draft."

By dwest

Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) attempts
Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) attempts / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 6
Next
Sedrick Van Pran
UAB v Georgia / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

The Miami Dolphins have some glaring holes on the offensive line and I think they will move on from Connor Williams. It is time to draft a younger player on the offensive line.

Round 2 - Pick 59 - Center - Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia

Van Pran is an elite prospect with great NFL upside as a good starter in the NFL. Miami could benefit from bringing him in and saving cap space and a player who actually has over 2300 offensive snaps to date.

He is a good scheme fit and ideal size at 6'4 315 and has improved as a player each year with Georgia. With the injuries, age, and contract situations Williams this season, I fully expect the Miami Dolphins to draft or find another person at center and Van Pran would be a slam dunk pick.

Home/Dolphins News