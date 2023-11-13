Miami Dolphins 2024 "mock draft" highlights team needs and potential playmakers
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is at the halfway point but clearly, there are needs that we are taking a look at in this 2024 early team "mock draft."
By dwest
Rolling into the Miami Dolphins 5th round we begin to look at value and upside and this draft is rich with talent in the later draft.
The Miami Dolphins do not have a 3rd round draft pick as part of the tampering fine. They do not have a 4th round pick as part of a previous trade.
Round 5 - Pick 163 - Safety - Akeem Dent, Jr. - FSU
At this point I think Miami looks to add some depth either at safety or in the NT spot.
At this point in the year, it is hard to figure out value from a late-round steal but FSU safety Akeem Dent Jr. could be both.
Yes, this mock continues to build on NFL bloodlines but Dent Jr. son of Akeem Dent Sr. is an aggressive player with great value in the late rounds. He fits the defense in how he plays. He is a ball hawk and is always around the ball.
I love his ability to be either a linebacker or safety, he can be a great player who can provide value to a linebacker group that needs a bit of extra weapons on the blitz. Depth is needed and I think he has the tools to outplay some of the talent backing up our current starter group. I like Dent's upside in a Miami Dolphins defense.