Miami Dolphins 2024 "mock draft" highlights team needs and potential playmakers
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is at the halfway point but clearly, there are needs that we are taking a look at in this 2024 early team "mock draft."
By dwest
The Miami Dolphins picked up a sixth-round pick from the Bears dealing Dan Freeney this offseason.
Switching back to the offense there may be a few options to consider at this point late in the draft, WR or TE, or might I dare say a kicker? Sanders has been inconsistent the last few years and it's time we take a new stance on the kicking unit as a whole.
Round 6 - Pick 181 (from Chicago) - Kicker - Joshua Karty - Stanford
Karty might go sooner but this kid has a consistent leg. He is sound and will be a cornerstone at the special teams spot.
According to Stanford Football "Dating back to 1996, Karty is just the fourth kicker with at least 18 makes to have a perfect season, and just the third kicker with 10+ makes from 40-or-more yards without a miss."
Karty has been excellent outside of the 50 which is where Jason Sanders struggles. He has a school record of 61 and has made field goals of 54 and 53 as well. In all, he has made six kicks outside of the 50-plus range.
In 2022, Karty was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week four times and was awarded the Lou Groza Award "Star of the Week" two times.