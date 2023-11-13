Miami Dolphins 2024 "mock draft" highlights team needs and potential playmakers
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is at the halfway point but clearly, there are needs that we are taking a look at in this 2024 early team "mock draft."
By dwest
The Miami Dolphins need to make a splash in the last part of the sixth round pick.
I fully see the Dolphins looking at a playmaker this late to compete with depth at this point on the offensive side of the ball.
6th Round - Pick 204 - WR Will Sheppard - Vanderbilt
While it may surprise some that the Dolphins would look at WR with Sheppard's size this late, there is a reason. Sheppard has the ideal size, and 50/50 ball skills to be an asset on our team. With our cap being very strained I don't see us making a huge splash in FA and we need to move on to some younger talent.
Sheppard doesn't have the speed to burn but will always move the chains for you and get a 1st down. His "glue hands" provide special teams value in the return game as well. He is also a little raw on route running but the Miami Dolphins coaching staff can bring out much more in this player. I like what he could do in this offense.
The Miami Dolphins have hit most of the needs of the team. I expect at this point for the Dolphins to look for value or a big-time athlete in the seventh round.
While I feel we could grab a playmaker I think there is opportunity to build depth on the offensive line.
Round 7 - Pick 246 - OL Mason McCormick - South Dakota State
McCormick holds great value at this point and I fully expect him to go much earlier. Has value at offensive guard and tackle and was a key part of a great offensive attack at South Dakota State.
His starting experience is strong and would provide instant depth to many spots on the line. At 6'5 315 he has great size and is a great fit on our offense. I like what he can provide to our offensive line both upside in potential and depth early on.