Miami Dolphins 2024 "mock draft" highlights team needs and potential playmakers
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is at the halfway point but clearly, there are needs that we are taking a look at in this 2024 early team "mock draft."
The Miami Dolphins continue to find value after the draft as well when they start looking at undrafted free agents.
Some undrafted guys can be effective playmakers or prime developmental players on the practice squad or slip onto the 53. We saw this with RB Chris Brooks this past year. Here is a look at some of the potential undrafted rookies that Miami could have an interest in.
1) A.J. Barner; TE Michigan 6'6 great size and body control. Is a dominant inline blocking TE for Michigan who displays above-average play strength.
2) Reuben Fatheree; Texas A&M, 6'7 315 OT. Elite size and great bending for pass blocking. When fully healthy is a force in the run attack.
3) Steve Linton DE/OLB; Texas Tech, 6'4 255. Linton holds value on a 3-4 and 4-3 defense in which he can be effective in the pass rush.
4) Cody Simon LB; Ohio State 6'1 230. When healthy is a 3-down player who is always around the ball. The motor is outstanding and will not give up on plays.
5) Isaiah Johnson DB Syracuse; 6'3 200. Great length, is hard-hitting and is great in man coverage.
The Miami Dolphins have always been good about looking at school gems and seeing if they have the upside to stick to an NFL roster. Here are four gems I think could stick with an NFL squad if they get the chance to shine.
1) Odaine Reid from P/K Missouri Baptist University is a small school punter with an explosive leg, he has incredible range as a kicker and is a bit of an unknown. I think he could be a kicker or punter in the league with his booming leg and the traits to be a good player in the NFL.
2) Jaquan Edwards ILB from Wingate University is great in the pass rush and in blitz packages. He has a great motor and outstanding leadership traits!
3) WR Seeger Degayner from Concordia University Ann Arbor has great size at 6'3 190 and is a natural playmaker. He has outstanding special teams play and has the upside to provide depth instantly.
4) CB Jesse Johnson from Tiffin University has great length and size at 6'1 200. He has great lockdown man skills and has great awareness of zone coverage.