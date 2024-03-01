Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft with potential trades
By Gaston Rubio
The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Miami Dolphins are open for business. Miami’s offensive line woes and salary cap conundrum have yet to be solved.
In a draft where cornerback and offensive linemen are abundant, Miami only has 6 picks. It is imperative Miami try to gain more draft picks if they truly want to rebuild this roster appropriately.
This mock draft will be Miami Dolphins-centric and only focus on what the Dolphins should do for this upcoming draft. Unlike my first Dolphins-only mock draft, trades will be allowed. The draft value chart will be used to ensure fairness when trading up or back in the draft.
With the 21st pick in the draft I don’t see Jackson Powers-Johnson being available for the Dolphins to select. I also think waiting until number 55 puts a damper on the team’s ability to get some top-tier talent.
Nevertheless, I think the name of the game for Miami is to acquire more selections. The perfect trade partner in this scenario would be the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals have 13 picks going into the 2024 NFL Draft. With two picks in the first round, Arizona can afford to trade up to give Kyler Murray more help on offense.
Miami would trade pick number 21 for Arizona’s 35th, 71st, and 90th picks in this year’s draft. This would make for the third year in a row that Miami does not have a selection in the first round. The depth at the offensive line makes this a worthwhile trade as the Dolphins pick up two more picks with this trade.
1. Round 2: Pick #35 Kamari Lassiter DB Georgia
At number 35 Miami selects Kamari Lassiter, the defensive back from Georgia. Lassiter comes in at 6’0 feet and 180 pounds. Kamari is a physical corner who is a sure tackler in space. Can Grier draft Xavien Howard’s replacement?
2. Round 2: Pick #55 Cooper Beebe IOL Kansas State
Miami’s next selection is at 55 where they select interior lineman Cooper Beebe from Kansas State. This is the first of several offensive lineman Miami will draft this year.
3. Round 3: Pick #71 Rule Orhorhoro DT Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro showed his athleticism at the combine and merits Miami taking him at 71. Watching his film you can see that Orhorhoro is a bully in the trenches and would be a great addition to the Salt N’ Peppa crew.