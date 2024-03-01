Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft with potential trades
By Gaston Rubio
Miami can trade back for more draft picks.
4. Round 3: Pick #97 Brenden Rice WR USC
Before Miami can select at number 90 I have them trading that pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for their 97th, 178th, and 2025 7th round pick. At number 97 Miami selects USC’s Brenden Rice.
The 6’3” wide receiver is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Rice had 45 receptions for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year at USC. Only time will tell if he’ll ever be as good as his father.
5. Round 5: Pick #159 Beau Brade S Maryland
Chris Grier has made several trades during his time as Miami’s General Manager. The 2024 NFL Draft is no different as he makes his 3rd trade of the draft, sending the 157th pick to Buffalo for their 159th, 202nd, and 206th picks of the draft.
At 159 Miami selects another defensive back in Beau Brade from Maryland. Brade has good recovery speed in coverage and should help a depleted Miami secondary.
6. Round 5: Pick #178 Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State
With the 178th pick the Dolphins select a player who is my favorite player in this draft, Nathaniel Watson. Watson is a linebacker from Mississippi State and will be the quarterback of Miami’s defense for years to come.