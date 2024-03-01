Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft with potential trades
By Gaston Rubio
Miami Dolphins add depth to their roster in Round 6
7. Round 6: Pick #187 Sataoa Lame IOL Utah
At 187 Miami selects Sataoa Laumea from Utah. Laumea is the second interior offensive lineman Miami can select in this draft.
8. Round 6: Pick #200 Brennan Jackson DE Washington State
With Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips recovering from season ending injury and the status of Andrew Van Ginkel unknown, Miami needs another edge rusher.
Brennan Jackson is exactly what the doctor order in this situation. The edge rusher from Washington State will add depth to a defense decimated by injuries last year.
9. Round 6: Pick #202 Renaldo Green DB FSU
With the 202nd pick in the NFL Draft Miami selects Renardo Green from Florida State University. Green is yet another defensive back that could have an impact in the Dolphins secondary.
10. Round 6: Pick #206 Garret Greenfield OT SDSU
Gerret Greenfield is an offensive tackle from South Dakota State. Although this isn’t an FBS school, Greenfield is a solid starter with plenty of experience. Miami adds offensive line depth by selecting him with their 206th pick.