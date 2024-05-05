Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL schedule release and potential primetime opponents
The 2024 NFL schedule should be released soon, but what do you need to know before it is official?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have added a potential top edge-rushing linebacker and more speed on offense, and the "Greatest Show on Surf" will return in 2024.
Mike McDaniel is entering his third NFL season as a head coach and has two playoff appearances under his belt with the Miami Dolphins. Miami fell short of its goals in 2023. It lost the division title in the final week of the season and was bounced by the Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs. Now, the goals have been reset.
We need to know the schedule before the Dolphins and their fans can start planning their 2024 itineraries. Here is everything we know now ahead of the national release.
When will the 2024 NFL schedule get released?
The NFL has not released the date yet, but many believe it will be during the week of May 6. Wednesday or Thursday is the more likely date of the reveal.
In previous years, the scheduled release started at 8 p.m. ET and was broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN. Both networks typically host a schedule release show that breaks down the season's top games.
The Miami Dolphins already know their opponents ahead of the 2024 NFL season
Home games
- New York Jets
- Buffalo Bills
- New England Patriots
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- San Francisco 49ers
Away from home, the Dolphins will again travel to the far west and play an extra game on the road in 2024.
Away games
- New York Jets
- Buffalo Bills
- New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Green Bay Packers
- Cleveland Browns
- Indianapolis Colts
- Houston Texans
Potential primetime games that could put Miami in the spotlight during the 2024 NFL season
New York Jets - While it won't likely happen again, the Jets and Dolphins could become an annual Black Friday option for the NFL.
Buffalo Bills - Miami won't be on the schedule for a primetime game against the Bills, but this will be a hot game late in the season for a FLEX. Given the importance of last year's finale, Miami will likely close the season against the Bills in Week 17 again this season.
Sunday Night Football - The Rams or the Seahawks would make sense for a midseason Sunday night game. Given the travel involved, Miami will not play one on a Thursday, but Sunday night would make a lot of sense. If it happens, the second of the two games is most likely. More likely than not, the NFL will pit the Dolphins against both West Coast teams in back-to-back weeks.
San Francisco 49ers - The 49ers' trip to Miami to face the Dolphins has all the makings of a big primetime game. McDaniel's connection to the 49ers makes this a great MNF showdown. The media will hype this as a potential Super Bowl preview.
The Miami Dolphins were not great in primetime last season
- Sunday Night Football Week 2: Miami beat the Patriots
- Sunday Night football Week 7: Miami lost to the Eagles
- Monday Night Footballs Week 14: Miami lost to the Titans
Who and where might the Miami Dolphins open the season? Where might they finish it?
In 2023, the Dolphins opened against the Chargers on the road. The year before they opened at home against the Patriots. Prior to that, Miami opened twice on the road, so there was no clear alternating opening game. This year, it should be favorable for the Dolphins to open at home, but the Dolphins will have an extra road game in 2024. It would be more beneficial to open the season on the road, which will potentially benefit the Dolphins later in the year.
Why the Miami Dolphins will probably end the season against the New York Jets
The Dolphins have not ended their season against the Jets in a long time. They had previously ended against the Patriots, and the last two seasons have been against the Bills. The Jets, on paper, have taken a step forward, while the Bills may have regressed a bit. The NFL schedulers could pit the Dolphins against the Jets if they believe the AFC East would come down to one of those two teams. Conversely, Miami could see the NFL pit the Bills and Jets against each other instead. It is worth keeping an eye on.