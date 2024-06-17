Miami Dolphins 2024 offense vs. 2023 offense: Who has the edge?
By Brian Miller
From one year to another, it isn't always easy to compare a team before they actually start playing football. The Miami Dolphins underwent a lot of change, but did they get better? That remains to be seen, but the on-paper comparisons tell us what we should expect.
Quarterback - Nothing changed.
Mike White and Skylar Thompson will compete for the backup job behind Tua Tagovailoa.
Running back - Better than last year.
Miami made a surprise move in the draft that will create competition and leave at least two players off the roster. Jaylen Wright is the new face, and everyone else is returning, which means Jeff Wilson Jr. or Salvon Ahmed could be out of a job.
The Dolphins wide receivers room is loaded again for 2024
Tight End - Better than last year.
The addition of Jonnu Smith makes the team better by himself, but Jody Fortson could be a wild card in the mix for playing time. Overall, the Dolphins will enter training camp with a better roster at the position and that will bode well for the season, provided Mike McDaniel gets them involved in his offense.
Wide Receiver - Better than last year.
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle return, and veteran Odell Beckham Jr. will add experience to the team. While OBJ may not be the player he used to be, he is still better than Miami's backups currently. Miami brought back River Cracraft, Braxton Berrios, and Eric Ezukanma, who are healthy and will compete. The Dolphins also added two rookies through the draft: sixth-round pick Malik Washington and seventh-round pick Tahj Washington.
Offensive tackle - Push
Terron Armstead is back, but Dolphins fans know he will miss games this year. Drafting Patrick Paul makes sense for the future, but he has to be coached up more and will likely serve as a backup behind Armstead and maybe even Kendall Lamm. Austin Jackson is on the right side again.
Guards - Worse
Losing Robert Hunt is a big deal, but not replacing him wasn't a great idea. The Dolphins are using a committee approach and no one truly stands out as a guy that will win the job. Isaiah Wynn will enter camp with the left guard spot his to lose but the depth is a lingering question that Miami hopes someone will step up and handle.
Center - Better
Aaron Brewer is more athletic than Connor Williams, but if we are comparing just the two, the change this year would be equal. We are not comparing the two. Williams is still rehabbing and unsigned. He may not play football again. Liam Eichenberg stepped in at center and was serviceable, but Brewer is much better than Eichenberg.